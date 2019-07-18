Politics
Karnataka political crisis: Why democracy will be the biggest loser
Updated : July 18, 2019 08:50 PM IST
Ruling combine gave BJP an opportunity with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy sidelining his partner Congress in multiple ways.
While Yeddy is eager to form a BJP government immediately, Modi and Amit Shah are not so keen on it.
