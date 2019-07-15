cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Karnataka Political Crisis: MLAs write to Mumbai Police, say they don't want to meet Congress leaders

Updated : July 15, 2019 12:41 PM IST

There have been speculations that Malikarjuna Kharge, some other senior Congress leaders and Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy may visit Hotel Renaissance in Powai where the rebel legislators are put up.
In the letter to Mumbai police chief, the rebel MLAs said they have "absolutely no intention of meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any other Congress dignitary".
Leaders of the crisis-hit ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka on Sunday held hectic parleys to discuss the future course of action to save the government.
