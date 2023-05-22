Karnataka | New assembly session begins, elected MLAs take oath

Oath-taking of the legislators is underway in the Assembly, which is being conducted by senior most legislator — R V Deshpande of Congress, who is functioning as the Protem Speaker.

The first session of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly began on Monday for the oath-taking of all the newly-elected MLAs.

Deshpande, while addressing the assembly members at the beginning of the session said, "We have all been elected and come here with the blessings of people of Karnataka. There are some senior leaders and I can also see some new faces. We have to put efforts for the all-round development of the state."