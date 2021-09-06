Karnataka Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting underway in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi

The counting of votes for the corporations' elections of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi and a few other urban local bodies in Karnataka is underway.

Voting took place in 252 wards across seven urban local bodies -- Belagavi (58 wards), Hubballi-Dharwad (82), Kalaburagi (55), Doddaballapur City Municipal Council (31), Tarikere Town Municipal Council (23), Bidar City Municipal Council (2) and Bhadravathi City Municipal Council (1). Also, 21 wards of various urban local bodies that had fallen vacant due to various reasons, also went for the by-polls.

The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation saw the highest polling with a voter turnout of 53.81 percent, followed by Belagavi (50.41 percent) and Kalaburagi (49.40 percent), the State Election Commission had said. The voting percentage in the Doddaballapur City Municipal Council was 75.80 percent, followed by the Tarikere Town Municipal Council at 74.22 percent, Bidar City Municipal Council - 68.13 percent, Bhadravathi City Municipal Council - 64.27 percent.

A total of 1,318 candidates were in the fray from various political parties for 252 wards across seven urban local bodies and 59 for the 21 wards went for bypolls.

The state election commission said there was over 14.01 lakh eligible voters in 252 wards, with the highest being in Hubballi-Dharwad - 8.11 lakh.

Here are the latest updates:

# Counting of votes for civic body polls begins in Hubli

Karnataka: Counting of votes for civic body polls 2021 begins in Hubli pic.twitter.com/KqGcLbHtXo — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021