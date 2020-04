Karnataka MLAs and ministers will take a 30 percent salary cut, which will help release as much as Rs 15.36 crore to fight against COVID-19, chief minister BS Yediyurappa said post a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The meeting saw the CM discuss recommendations by the state-appointed task force on phased-lifting of lockdown post April 14. However, the CM said a final decision on relaxing or continuing the lockdown in Karnataka will only be taken after a meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The task force appointed by the state and headed by Dr Devi Shetty had recommended phase-wise lifting of the lockdown in the state, but had said that it should continue in hotspot areas for two weeks.

The state minister in charge of COVID-19 issues, Dr K Sudhakar had told CNN-News 18 this week that Bengaluru, Mysuru and several other areas in the state have been identified as red-zones where the lockdown will continue even after the 21-day nationwide curfew ends on April 14.