Karnataka minister Nagesh resigns, withdraws support

Karnataka Minister for Small Scale Industries and Independent legislator H Nagesh resigned from the post and withdrew support to the state's JD-S-Congress coalition government on Monday.

"I have this day, tendered my resignation from the council of ministers, headed by (Chief Minister) HD Kumaraswamy," said Nagesh in a letter to state Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Nagesh, who handed over the letter to Vala at Raj Bhavan, also mentioned that he was withdrawing his support to the 13-month-old government.

"I would by this letter, inform your good self that I withdraw my support to the government, headed by Kumaraswamy," said Nagesh in the letter.