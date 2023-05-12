Karnataka Assembly Election results: Congress's UT Khader wins Mangalore constituency again

Mangaluru has a total of 190,372 voters, of which 93,718 are male, 96,645 are female and 9 are transgender.

Congress retained the Mangalore constituency, with its candidate and four term MLA UT Khader winning the seat again.

Mangalore constituency is a key seat in the Karnataka assembly elections. Coming under the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, it has been a stronghold of the Congress for the last few decades.

Together with Mangalore City South and Mangalore City North, it forms the Mangaluru city.

Mangaluru has a total of 1,90,372 voters, of whom 93,718 are male, 96,645 are female and 9 are transgender. Of the 1,59,999 votes polled, UT Khader got 82637 votes and BJP's Satish Kumpala got 59,660.

Even though JD(S) had withdrawn its candidate from Mangaluru constituency, it is a triangular contest. Congress’s UT Khader was running against Sathish Kumpala of BJP and Santhosh Kamath of AAP.

UT Khader of Congress has been winning Mangaluru constituency since 2007 by-elections. He is a four-term MLA from the constituency. Before him, his father UT Fareed, also of the Congress, had made this his bastion.

Khader had in 2018 defeated BJP’s Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyar. This time Khader is the Congress candidate from Mangalore City North constituency for the Karnataka assembly elections.

The voting for Mangaluru assembly constituency was held on May 10 along with the other 223 constituencies of Karnataka.