The voting for the Mandya Assembly constituency was held on May 10 along with the rest of the 223 constituencies in Karnataka. The winning party must have a minimum of 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka out of the total 224 seats.

In the Mandya assembly constituency, Congress candidate Ravikumar Gowda emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against Janata Dal's BR Ramachandra. Gowda won the election with a margin of 2,019 votes, securing a total of 61,411 votes. Ramachandra, on the other hand, received 59,392 votes. The BJP candidate Ashok Jayaram secured 30,661 votes.

Mandya, a city located in the Mandya district of Karnataka state, witnessed a high voter turnout of 77.14 percent in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly election. Out of the total 2,21,658 voters in the Mandya Assembly constituency, 1,09,935 were male, 111,688 were female, and 35 were transgender voters.

The results for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will be declared on May 13. The city has a history of electing independent candidates, with Sumalatha Ambareesh winning the Mandya Lok Sabha (MP) seat in the 2019 elections with a margin of 1,25,876 votes by defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular).

In 2018, M Srinivas of the Janata Dal (Secular) won the seat by defeating P Ravikumar of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 21,608 votes. The people of Mandya have once again exercised their democratic right, and the fate of the candidates will be decided on Saturday.