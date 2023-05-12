Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: In Mandya, BJP's Ashok Jayaram to faces fierce battle against Congress and JDS

The voting for the Mandya Assembly constituency was held on May 10 along with the rest of the 223 constituencies in Karnataka. The winning party must have a minimum of 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka out of the total 224 seats.

Mandya, a city located in the Mandya district of Karnataka state, witnessed a high voter turnout of 77.14 percent in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly election. Out of the total 2,21,658 voters in the Mandya Assembly constituency, 1,09,935 were male, 111,688 were female, and 35 were transgender voters.

The voting for the constituency was held on May 10 along with the other 223 constituencies in Karnataka. The winning party must have a minimum of 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka.

The main contestants from the Mandya Assembly constituency are BR Ramachandra from JD(S), P Ravikumar from INC, and Ashok Jayaram from BJP.