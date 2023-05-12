Breaking News
Tata Motors back in the black with Rs 5,408-cr net profit in Q4, beats estimates
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKarnataka Assembly Election 2023: In Mandya, BJP's Ashok Jayaram to faces fierce battle against Congress and JDS

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: In Mandya, BJP's Ashok Jayaram to faces fierce battle against Congress and JDS

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: In Mandya, BJP's Ashok Jayaram to faces fierce battle against Congress and JDS
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 4:21:56 PM IST (Published)

The voting for the Mandya Assembly constituency was held on May 10 along with the rest of the 223 constituencies in Karnataka. The winning party must have a minimum of 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka out of the total 224 seats.

Mandya, a city located in the Mandya district of Karnataka state, witnessed a high voter turnout of 77.14 percent in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly election. Out of the total 2,21,658 voters in the Mandya Assembly constituency, 1,09,935 were male, 111,688 were female, and 35 were transgender voters.

The voting for the constituency was held on May 10 along with the other 223 constituencies in Karnataka. The winning party must have a minimum of 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka.
The main contestants from the Mandya Assembly constituency are BR Ramachandra from JD(S), P Ravikumar from INC, and Ashok Jayaram from BJP.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X