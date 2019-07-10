Karnataka Live Updates: Rebel Congress MLAs move Supreme Court, BJP to meet Governor, Speaker today

Karnataka’s Congress-JD(S) coalition government has been on life support after 11 MLAs resigned from the two parties last week. The rebel MLAs, who are now in Mumbai, have moved the Supreme Court after Karnataka Assembly Speaker did not accept their resignations. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar has also reached Mumbai to make a last-ditch attempt to convince Congress MLAs to return to the party. In Karnaka, BJP leader BS Yedyurappa said the party will meet governor and speaker at 3PM today: Here are the latest updates:

1.30PM: Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Congress: "Looks like there is martial law in Maharashtra, a minister who has a booking in the hotel is not allowed to enter inside." (ANI)

1.15PM: BS Yeddyurappa said, "We will meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 3pm today. Speaker has still not condemned tearing up of resignations (of rebel MLAs) by DK Shivakumar. Tearing up of resignations is an 'apradh' that is unforgivable."

12.36PM: Section 144 has been imposed in Powai Police station limits with effect from July 9 to July 12 because of "likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity"

12:32PM: "On 12th July, Assembly session will begin but they don't have the numbers, it will be an illegal session. It is not too late, you (Karnataka CM, HD Kumaraswamy) should resign and make way for a BJP govt," said BS Yeddyurappa.

12.17PM: Youth Congress have started gathering outside the hotel with flags to protest after the hotel cancelled DK Shivakumar's reservation citing some emergency. (News18)

11.50AM: Top Congress leaders are holding a meeting in Bengaluru. Eshwar Khandre, KC Venugopal, Gulam Nabi Azad, Dinesh Gundu Rao, G Parameshwara are attending the meeting at the KK Guest House in the city. (News18)



Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders hold protest outside Vidhana Soudha. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/TxTqAUveIm

— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

11:22AM: "Speaker has given time to me to meet on July 15; till then I am not saying anything," said Ramalinga Reddy. (News18)

11:12AM: BJP will today meet Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and state Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar seeking a floor test against the beleaguered JD-S-Congress coalition government, said a party official.

11AM: Ten rebel Karnataka MLAs of Congress and JD(S) Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, alleging that the Assembly Speaker has been deliberately not accepting their resignations.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, and assured him that it will see whether their petition can be listed for an urgent hearing tomorrow. (PTI)

10:58AM: "Don't intend to insult DK Shivakumar, we have faith in him," Rebel Congress leader, B Basavaraj

10:50AM: The Supreme Court said it will hear on July 11 a petition filed by Karnataka rebel MLAs.

10: 48AM: "I can’t understand why they are blocking DK Shivakumar. This clearly shows BJP is trying to destabilize the govt. These MLAs have not left Congress," said K C Venugopal

10:45AM: Yeddyurappa calls out the Speaker

10:37 AM: Former Congress MP K C Venugopal said these are sincere Congressmen and they should return at the earliest. The country has never witnessed such sabotage by the Central government, Venugopal added. (News18)

10:35 AM: "Nothing is permanent in politics. There're no friends & no enemies. Anyone can turn at any moment.I'm trying to contact them(rebel MLAs).I'll get a call. Their heart is beating to meet their friend," said DK Shivakumar.

10:30 AM: Around 10 Karnataka Congress-Janata Dal(Secular) MLAs hooted at senior leader D.K. Shivakumar, who attempted to meet the rebels at a five star hotel in suburban Mumbai. He was not allowed to enter the Hotel Renaissance in Powai where tight security has been deployed.

10:27 AM: DK Shivakumar's booking at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel has been cancelled by the hotel quoting "some emergency in the hotel," reported ANI.

10:20AM: D K Shivakumar arrived in Mumbai Wednesday morning to make a last-ditch attempt to pacify the rebel MLAs stationed here at a luxury hotel. These 10 legislators who had proceeded to Goa on Monday, returned to the city while another group of around a dozen is put up in a location in Satara, party sources said.