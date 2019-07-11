Karnataka LIVE Updates: Supreme Court asks Speaker to decide on resignations by tonight

The Supreme Court has allowed the rebel Karnataka MLAs to appear before the Assembly Speaker at 6 PM on Thursday. The top court has also ordered the Speaker to decide on the resignations by tonight. Senior Karnataka minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said he is confident that the lawmakers will withdraw their resignations. Here are the latest updates:
12.14 PM: DK Shivakumar: “We have confidence that the MLAs will be with us. I hope they will come back and withdraw their resignation.”
"What we've seen in Karnataka, Goa may appear to be political upmanship but it has a very damaging effect on the economy. Foreign investors, rating agencies, international organisations don't follow Indian media. What they hear and read on political instability will have an impact on the economy."
12.03 PM: Congress MP P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha 11.39 AM: The top court has also ordered the DGP of Karnataka to provide protection to all the rebel MLAs and adjourned the hearing for July 12. 11.21 AM: The Supreme Court has allowed rebel Karnataka MLAs to appear before the Assembly Speaker by 6 PM and asked the Speaker to take a decision on the resignations by tonight. 11.11AM: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru said he has asked his lawyers to look into Renaissance Hotel’s move to cancel his reservation yesterday after making him wait for hours. “I'll have to take a legal remedy to protect my rights,” said Shivakumar. 10.44 AM: Congress MP K Suresh and TMC's Saugata Ray give Adjournment Motion notices in Rajya Sabha over the political situation in Goa and Karnataka. The Upper House has been repeatedly adjourned over the past few days over political developments in Karnataka. 10.24 AM: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that "manhandling ministers and MLAs" by the police "reinforces the suspicion of the BJP being involved in horse-trading". 10.16 AM: Karnataka government is likely to hold a Cabinet meeting today at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. Karnataka CMO said all the ministers will be present as they have only submitted their resignations to their party presidents, not to the Chief Minister. 9.45 AM: Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar said he is not going back to Mumbai and will stay in Bengaluru. “I have resigned from the post of MLA but I'm still in Congress party,” he told ANI. 9.39 AM: Eight rebel MLAs, who are camping in Mumbai, sent fresh resignation letters to the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Wednesday, a BJP leader from Maharashtra told PTI. "The earlier resignation letters had some technical errors hence they were rejected by the Karnataka Speaker. We have sent a fresh dispatch of resignation letters via Speed Post as well as emailed copies to the Speaker," the BJP leader said. 9.38 AM: Another two rebel Congress MLAs—MTB Nagraj and K Sudhakar—resigned on late Wednesday.
"We told Barve that everybody has a constitutional right to protest. How can police stop someone from entering a public place? BJP leaders were allowed inside all hotels where the rebel MLAs were put up but not Congress leaders," said Congress leader Bhai Jagtap.
9.37 AM: Mumbai Congress delegation met city police commissioner Sanjay Barve Wednesday to lodge a protest against the detention of Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar when he tried to meet rebel MLAs from his state at a hotel here.