Karnataka LIVE Updates: Supreme Court asks Speaker to decide on resignations by tonight

The Supreme Court has allowed the rebel Karnataka MLAs to appear before the Assembly Speaker at 6 PM on Thursday. The top court has also ordered the Speaker to decide on the resignations by tonight. Senior Karnataka minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said he is confident that the lawmakers will withdraw their resignations. Here are the latest updates:

12.14 PM: DK Shivakumar: “We have confidence that the MLAs will be with us. I hope they will come back and withdraw their resignation.”

12.03 PM: Congress MP P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha



Congress MP P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha: I wish I was speaking under happier circumstances. I'm not unhappy only because India lost cricket match yesterday, I'm very unhappy that democracy is suffering a blow every day. pic.twitter.com/LXIFt5pYMn

11.39 AM: The top court has also ordered the DGP of Karnataka to provide protection to all the rebel MLAs and adjourned the hearing for July 12.

11.21 AM: The Supreme Court has allowed rebel Karnataka MLAs to appear before the Assembly Speaker by 6 PM and asked the Speaker to take a decision on the resignations by tonight.

11.11AM: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru said he has asked his lawyers to look into Renaissance Hotel’s move to cancel his reservation yesterday after making him wait for hours. “I'll have to take a legal remedy to protect my rights,” said Shivakumar.

10.44 AM: Congress MP K Suresh and TMC's Saugata Ray give Adjournment Motion notices in Rajya Sabha over the political situation in Goa and Karnataka. The Upper House has been repeatedly adjourned over the past few days over political developments in Karnataka.



Manhandling Ministers and MLAs is very annoying and unbecoming of #MumbaiPolice. Such hasty Act by Maharashtra Government reinforces the suspicion on #BJP of #HorseTrading. This is a blackmark on the republic setup of our country.@CMOMaharashtra @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis

10.16 AM: Karnataka government is likely to hold a Cabinet meeting today at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. Karnataka CMO said all the ministers will be present as they have only submitted their resignations to their party presidents, not to the Chief Minister.

9.45 AM: Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar said he is not going back to Mumbai and will stay in Bengaluru. “I have resigned from the post of MLA but I'm still in Congress party,” he told ANI.

9.39 AM: Eight rebel MLAs, who are camping in Mumbai, sent fresh resignation letters to the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Wednesday, a BJP leader from Maharashtra told PTI. "The earlier resignation letters had some technical errors hence they were rejected by the Karnataka Speaker. We have sent a fresh dispatch of resignation letters via Speed Post as well as emailed copies to the Speaker," the BJP leader said.

9.38 AM: Another two rebel Congress MLAs—MTB Nagraj and K Sudhakar—resigned on late Wednesday.

9.37 AM: Mumbai Congress delegation met city police commissioner Sanjay Barve Wednesday to lodge a protest against the detention of Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar when he tried to meet rebel MLAs from his state at a hotel here.