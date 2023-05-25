Karnataka likely to revoke controversial hijab ban order — what a minister said

English
    By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 8:47:20 PM IST (Published)

    Karnataka Cabinet minister Priyank Kharge, who is the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, has suggested that the new Congress-led government will revise or withdraw all the policies and legislations of the previous BJP dispensation, which are against the Constitution and hinders inclusiveness in the society.

    The Congress-led government in Karnataka is likely to review or entirely withdraw the executive orders and legislations, including the hijab ban laws, passed by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. A tweet by Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has fuelled speculations over the newly-inducted government overturning some of the decisions of the previous government over issues like religious conversion, hijab ban and cow slaughter, among others.

    Priyank Kharge has suggested that the new state government will revise or withdraw all the policies and legislations of the previous BJP government, which are against the Constitution and against the inclusiveness of the society.


    “The Govt stands firm on reviewing any bill passed by the previous BJP Govt that affects the image of state, deters investment, does not create employment, is unconstitutional or violates rights of an individual. We want to build an economically and socially equal Karnataka,” the Cabinet minister tweeted.

