Karnataka likely to revoke controversial hijab ban order — what a minister said

The Congress-led government in Karnataka is likely to review or entirely withdraw the executive orders and legislations, including the hijab ban laws, passed by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. A tweet by Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has fuelled speculations over the newly-inducted government overturning some of the decisions of the previous government over issues like religious conversion, hijab ban and cow slaughter, among others.

The Govt stands firm on reviewing any bill passed by the previous BJP Govt that:-affects the image of state-deters investment-does not create employment-is unconstitutional-violates rights of an individualWe want to build an economically & socially equal Karnataka — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) May 24, 2023