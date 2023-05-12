Krishnarajpet constituency watch | JD(S)' HT Manjunath zooms past rivals by more than 11,500 votes

The constituency is set to witness a close contest among BJP’s KC Narayana Gowda, Congress’ BL Devraja and HT Manjunath of JD(S).

The Krishnarajpet Assembly constituency in Mandya district of Karnataka falls under the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. HT Manjunath of JD(S) zoomed ahead of his rivals by more than 11,500 votes, according to the latest Election Commission website data. The constituency witnessed a close contest among BJP’s KC Narayana Gowda, Congress’ BL Devraja and Manjunath.

The constituency has a total of 2,02,774 voters. There are 1.02 lakh male voters and 1 lakh female voters in the constituency. The constituency has a sex ratio of 101, while the literacy rate in the constituency is nearly 70.40 percent.

Narayanagowda won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress candidate KB Chandrashekar by a margin of over 17,119 votes. Narayanagowda secured 50.58 percent of the total votes polled in 2018.

In 2013 too, Narayanagowda had won the seat as a JD(S) candidate. In the 2019 bypoll, he won the seat as a BJP candidate.

The 224 seats of the Karnataka legislative assembly went to polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. The state is going to witness a three-cornered fight with BJP eyeing to retain power while Congress has intensified its campaign to form government. Meanwhile, senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has expressed confidence that his party would emerge as the kingmaker.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, out of which 2.59 crore voters are women, 2.62 crore are male and 4,699 are third gender voters.

Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, while 17,000 voters are above the age of 100. There are 9.17 lakh first time voters in the state.