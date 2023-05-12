Krishnarajpet constituency watch | BJP’s KC Narayana Gowda looks to retain seat for the third time

The constituency is set to witness a close contest among BJP’s KC Narayana Gowda, Congress’ BL Devraja and HT Manjunath of JD(S).

The Krishnarajpet Assembly constituency in Mandya district of Karnataka falls under the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is set to witness a close contest among BJP’s KC Narayana Gowda, Congress’ BL Devraja and HT Manjunath of JD(S).

The constituency has a total of 2,02,774 voters. There are 1.02 lakh male voters and 1 lakh female voters in the constituency.

The constituency has a sex ratio of 101, while the literacy rate in the constituency is nearly 70.40 percent.