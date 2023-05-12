Breaking News
Tata Motors back in the black with Rs 5,408-cr net profit in Q4, beats estimates
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKrishnarajpet constituency watch | BJP’s KC Narayana Gowda looks to retain seat for the third time

Krishnarajpet constituency watch | BJP’s KC Narayana Gowda looks to retain seat for the third time

Krishnarajpet constituency watch | BJP’s KC Narayana Gowda looks to retain seat for the third time
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 4:37:49 PM IST (Published)

The constituency is set to witness a close contest among BJP’s KC Narayana Gowda, Congress’ BL Devraja and HT Manjunath of JD(S).

The Krishnarajpet Assembly constituency in Mandya district of Karnataka falls under the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is set to witness a close contest among BJP’s KC Narayana Gowda, Congress’ BL Devraja and HT Manjunath of JD(S).

The constituency has a total of 2,02,774 voters. There are 1.02 lakh male voters and 1 lakh female voters in the constituency.
The constituency has a sex ratio of 101, while the literacy rate in the constituency is nearly 70.40 percent.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X