Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP denies Krishnaraja ticket to veteran SA Ramadas, bets on debutant T Srivatsa

Krishnaraja is one of the key assembly constituencies among the 224 seats in Karnataka. Krishnaraja falls under the Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is under the radar of elections experts as Bharatiya Janata Party has denied ticket to sitting MLA and veteran leader SA Ramadas in 2023.

This time, the BJP has given ticket to T Srivatsa, who is making his electoral debut. Congress has fielded two-time MLA MK Somashekar, while a three-time councillor, KV Mallesh, is contesting from JD(S).

BJP’s decision to back T S Srivatsa, the president of the party's city unit, from the Krishnaraja constituency, had sparked a controversy among the local workers and leaders.

In 2018, Ramadas won the seat by defeating Somashekar a margin of 26,347 votes. Ramadas had secured 53.48 percent of the total votes polled.

The Krishnaraja constituency has a total of 2,39,243 voters, including 1,18,622, male voters and 1,20,598 female voters.

The constituency has a sex ratio of 101.2 and an approximate literacy rate of 72.79 percent.

Voting for Karnataka Assembly elections was held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. While the BJP is vying to retain power in the state, the Congress is looking to recoup the seats it lost in the 2018 elections. The JD(S) could play a crucial role in the formation of the next government, as most of the exit polls have predicted a hung verdict.

A total of 58,282 polling stations were set up for this year’s election, and about 28,866 stations were in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station stood at 883. The state recorded over 73 percent voter turnout on May 10.

Karnataka has a total electorate of 5.23 crore, including nearly 2.59 crore female voters and 2.62 crore male voters. The state has nearly 9.2 lakh first time voters.