English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKarnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP denies Krishnaraja ticket to veteran SA Ramadas, bets on debutant T Srivatsa

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP denies Krishnaraja ticket to veteran SA Ramadas, bets on debutant T Srivatsa

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP denies Krishnaraja ticket to veteran SA Ramadas, bets on debutant T Srivatsa
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 5:54:11 PM IST (Published)

The constituency is under the radar of elections experts as Bharatiya Janata Party has denied ticket to sitting MLA and veteran leader SA Ramadas in 2023.

Krishnaraja is one of the key assembly constituencies among the 224 seats in Karnataka. Krishnaraja falls under the Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is under the radar of elections experts as Bharatiya Janata Party has denied ticket to sitting MLA and veteran leader SA Ramadas in 2023.

This time, the BJP has given ticket to T Srivatsa, who is making his electoral debut. Congress has fielded two-time MLA MK Somashekar, while a three-time councillor, KV Mallesh, is contesting from JD(S).
BJP’s decision to back T S Srivatsa, the president of the party's city unit, from the Krishnaraja constituency, had sparked a controversy among the local workers and leaders.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X