Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP denies Krishnaraja ticket to veteran SA Ramadas, bets on debutant T Srivatsa

Krishnaraja is one of the key assembly constituencies among the 224 seats in Karnataka. Krishnaraja falls under the Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is under the radar of elections experts as Bharatiya Janata Party has denied ticket to sitting MLA and veteran leader SA Ramadas in 2023.

This time, the BJP has given ticket to T Srivatsa, who is making his electoral debut. Congress has fielded two-time MLA MK Somashekar, while a three-time councillor, KV Mallesh, is contesting from JD(S).

BJP’s decision to back T S Srivatsa, the president of the party's city unit, from the Krishnaraja constituency, had sparked a controversy among the local workers and leaders.