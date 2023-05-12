Kolar Election Results LIVE | Kothur G Manjunatha of Congress wins by 30,761 votes

Kolar Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress candidate Kothur G Manjunatha defeated CMR Srinath of JD(S) by 30,761 votes.

Congress candidate Kothur G Manjunatha defeated CMR Srinath of JD(S) by 30,761 votes in Kolar, a constituency in South Karnataka's Kolar district. Candidates contesting for the constituency for this year's Karnataka Assembly elections are CMR Srinath of JD(S), Varthur Prakash of BJP, Manjunath of Congress and Suhail Dil Nawaz of AAP.

In 2018, JD(S)'s K Srinivasa Gowda won the seat, defeating Congress' Syed Zameer Pasha, by a margin of 44,251 votes.

The constituency has a total of 2,22,605 voters, and the total voter turnout was 79.40 percent. Of them,

The Karnataka assembly election this year was a three-pronged contest with BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in the fray.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors were eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 "others", while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender.

Of the registered voters, the state witnessed a voter turnout of 69.9 percent.