Kolar Election Results LIVE | JD(S) fields CMR Srinath against BJP's Varthur Prakash, INC's Kothur G Manjunath

Kolar Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: In 2018, JD(S)'s K Srinivasa Gowda won the seat, defeating Congress' Syed Zameer Pasha, by a margin of 44251 votes.

Kolar is a constituency in South Karnataka's Kolar district. Candidates contesting for the constituency for this year's Karnataka Assembly elections are CMR Srinath of JD(S), Varthur Prakash of BJP, Kothur G Manjunath of Congress and Suhail Dil Nawaz of AAP.

