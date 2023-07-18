CNBC TV18
Karnataka has the most number of billionaire MLAs, UP, MP and Gujarat lag behind

2 Min Read
Jul 18, 2023

Among the parties, the Congress has the most of billionaire MLAs (33 of 719 analysed MLAs), while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) followed with 24 of 1,356 MLAs (2%) have assets worth over Rs 100 crore, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed that "out of the 4,001 MLAs analysed from state assemblies, 88 (or 2 percent) are billionaires". As per the data, Karnataka has the highest percentage of billionaire MLAs, followed by Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

These many MLAs have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crore:
Assembly election nameNo. of MLAs with assets worth over Rs 100 crore
Karnataka 202332(14%) out of 223 MLAs
Arunachal Pradesh 20194 (7%) out of 59 MLAs
Andhra Pradesh 201910 (6%) out of 174 MLAs
Maharashtra 201912(4%) out of 284 MLAs
Himachal Pradesh 20222(3%) out of 68 MLAs
Gujarat  20225(3%) out of 182 MLAs
Madhya Pradesh 20186(3%) out of 230 MLAs
Uttar Pradesh 20221 (0.25%) 0f 403 MLAs
Moreover, the average assets of an MLA from state assemblies in India are worth Rs 13.63 crore, the ADR report said. It added that the average assets of MLAs with declared criminal cases are Rs 16.36 crore, while the average assets of MLAs with no criminal cases are Rs 11.45 crore.
As per the report, Karnataka emerged as the state with the highest average assets per MLA (223 MLAs). The MLAs in the state have average assets of Rs 64.39 crore. This is followed by Andhra Pradesh (174 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 28.24 crore and Maharashtra (284 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 23.51 crore.
"The state with the lowest average assets of MLAs is Tripura (59 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 1.54 crore, followed by West Bengal (293 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 2.80 crores and Kerala (135 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 3.15 crore," the ADR report stated.
