Karnataka govt under fire over second junket of MLAs within one week

The Karnataka government has come under fire again over the second junket of state MLAs within a week. This comes days after a team of MLAs visited Leh, Ladakh on a so called 'study tour'. Now, another panel of 12 MLAs is going to Gujarat and Delhi.

Karnataka's committee on local bodies and panchayat raj's junket comes at a time when the state is facing severe flooding. Another question that arises over the junket is that these visiting states do not have local bodies and panchayat raj committees to conduct any study.

The first 'study tour' to Leh, Ladakh was on June 30 and the second visit to Gujarat and Delhi on July 5. The 12-member MLAs team, headed by Somashekar reddy, is on a four-day tour to Gujarat and Delhi.

The junket comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka. Landslides were reported at Anmod Ghat, which lies on the route from Goa to Belgavi and Mangaluru-Madikeri NH 275.

Many parts of Shivamogga, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru districts were also affected due to heavy rain on Monday. Travelling was impeded between Kalasa and Horanadu in Chikkamagaluru after the Hebbale bridge submerged amid heavy showers, a media report said. The incessant rains in the two coastal districts have resulted in landslides and damage to houses. Sea erosion was reported in many parts including Ullal in DK and Kundapur and Maravanthe beaches in the Udupi district. Roads are flooded with rain water causing traffic disruption in several places.