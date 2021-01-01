  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Karnataka govt effects administrative reshuffle ahead of New Year 2021

Updated : January 01, 2021 09:40 AM IST

IPS officer Malini Krishnamoorthy has been transferred as the ADGP and Principal Secretary in the Home Department
IGP central range Seemanth Kumar Singh has been promoted to ADGP (Anti-Corruption Bureau).
K Ramachandra Rao has been transferred from ADGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) to ADGP (Grievances and Human Rights), the order stated.
Karnataka govt effects administrative reshuffle ahead of New Year 2021

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19: Over 70 lakh healthcare workers register on Co-WIN platform; to be vaccinated in phase 1

COVID-19: Over 70 lakh healthcare workers register on Co-WIN platform; to be vaccinated in phase 1

Maruti Suzuki total December sales rise 20% YoY to 1.6 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki total December sales rise 20% YoY to 1.6 lakh units

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: WHO clears Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for emergency use; India tally near 1.03 cr

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: WHO clears Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for emergency use; India tally near 1.03 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement