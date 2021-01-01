Politics Karnataka govt effects administrative reshuffle ahead of New Year 2021 Updated : January 01, 2021 09:40 AM IST IPS officer Malini Krishnamoorthy has been transferred as the ADGP and Principal Secretary in the Home Department IGP central range Seemanth Kumar Singh has been promoted to ADGP (Anti-Corruption Bureau). K Ramachandra Rao has been transferred from ADGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) to ADGP (Grievances and Human Rights), the order stated. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply