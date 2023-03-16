Karnataka govt announces salary hike for power, transport corporation employees

The decision comes just weeks before the announcement of assembly elections, and was made after several rounds of discussions between the state government and the concerned employees who were demanding a revision of their wages.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state government has approved a 20 percent salary increase for employees of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs).

In addition to this, Bommai also announced a 15 percent salary increase for employees of transport corporations. The decision comes just weeks before the announcement of assembly elections, and was made after several rounds of discussions between the state government and the concerned employees who were demanding a revision of their wages.

"KPTCL and ESCOMs employees had demanded wage revision, our minister (Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar) and employees had held discussions for two to three days, following which we have come to a decision. I have agreed for 20 percent wage revision, and orders will be issued in this regard," Bommai said.

In a press conference, he informed that the employees of the transport department have been requesting a salary increase, claiming that they have not received one for the past few years. "After two to three rounds of discussion with Transport Minister B Sriramulu and officers, I have decided to revise their pay making a 15 percent increase. Orders will be issued on this too,” he added.

According to officials, the hike in salaries is expected to come into effect from April 1.

Employees of KPTCL and ESCOMs decided to withdraw their protest call for Thursday, after holding discussions with the Chief Minister on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of RTC (Road Transport Corporations) Trade Unions had planned an indefinite strike from March 21, demanding a salary hike and other demands. Karnataka is set to hold Assembly elections in May.

With inputs from PTI