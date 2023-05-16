Karnataka govt formation LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi reaches Kharge's residence to ensure 'no drama'

Karnataka CM News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi steps in to ensure 'no drama'
According to a News 18 report, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Congress Chief Mallikargun Kharge’s residence to ensure no further political drama in Karnataka, sources said.
Karnataka new CM LIVE | Newly-elected Congress MLAs reach Kharge's house
Newly elected Karnataka Congress MLAs arrived at the residence of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge amid ongoing talks in the party for the next Karnataka CM.
DK Shivakumar rubbishes claim about Siddaramaiah being offered Karnataka CM post
DK Shivakumar, in an exclusive chat with News18 dismissed claims of Siddaramaiah being offered Karnataka CM post as "rumour and gossip". Speculation were raised on Mondat that the Congress high command has already chosen K Siddaramaiah for the top post while he will be offered the Deputy CM chair.
Who is Karnataka CM: Is Congress considering power-sharing in 5-year rule?
The sources informed news agency IANS that the high command has suggested the leaders share the power for two-and-a-half years each. Shivakumar argued that the chief ministers deputed for the first term have not vacated their posts to give chance to others in states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He is insisting for the first term, as per the sources. Meanwhile, senior top leaders are conducting meetings on the next move in case the issue is not resolved soon.
Karnataka govt formation LIVE | Kharge and Sonia Gandhi to take call on CM
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi will take a call on the issue (of deciding Karnataka CM). "DK Shivakumar is coming today, after that, AICC president and other leaders will sit together & discuss the issues," he said.
DK Shivakumar leaves for Delhi: 'Will not backstab or blackmail'
Before leaving for Delhi, DK Shivakumar said The Congress's "is a united house...I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail." Watch interview here
DK Shivakumar arrives at Bengaluru airport
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar arrives at Bengaluru airport as he leaves for Delhi amid ongoing talks in the Congress party for the next Karnataka CM.
Karnataka govt formation LIVE | Congress central observers submitted report to Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress central observers submitted report to Mallikarjun Kharge, on the opinion of MLAs in Karnataka on the CM candidate. They took opinions of all the MLAs on who should be the next CM.
Who will be the Karnataka CM? Decision likely today
Congress leader HK Patil said on Monday that the talks on Karnataka CM are underway at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi. "In my view, it (the name of the next Karnataka CM) will be decided by tomorrow evening (May 16). Our process is still on," Patil said.
Karnataka government formation LIVE | Shivakumar to visit Delhi today
"I'll try to go to Delhi tomorrow," Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar had said on Monday as party president held meeting in Delhi to decide the next Karnataka CM. "The party high command will take a call. We all are one and we will work together," he added.
Karnataka LIVE Updates | No difference between me and Siddaramaiah, says DK Shivakumar
"Some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah but I want to clear that there is no difference between us. Many times I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah ji. I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah," Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, who is also a CM contender in the Karnataka Congress, told media earlier.
Karnataka LIVE Updates | Who will be the next CM?
Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who met Congress top leadership in Delhi on Monday, said he doesn't know who will be the chief minister yet. "Let's wait and see...I don't know...," he said when asked about how will the new Karnataka government look like and when will the CM announcement happen. Siddaramaiah visited Delhi on Monday.
