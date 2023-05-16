Karnataka govt formation LIVE | DK Shivakumar arrives at Bengaluru airport

DK Shivakumar arrives at Bengaluru airport
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar arrives at Bengaluru airport as he leaves for Delhi amid ongoing talks in the Congress party for the next Karnataka CM.
Congress central observers submitted report to Mallikarjun Kharge, on the opinion of MLAs in Karnataka on the CM candidate. They took opinions of all the MLAs on who should be the next CM.
Congress leader HK Patil said on Monday that the talks on Karnataka CM are underway at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi. "In my view, it (the name of the next Karnataka CM) will be decided by tomorrow evening (May 16). Our process is still on," Patil said.
"I'll try to go to Delhi tomorrow," Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar had said on Monday as party president held meeting in Delhi to decide the next Karnataka CM. "The party high command will take a call. We all are one and we will work together," he added.
"Some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah but I want to clear that there is no difference between us. Many times I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah ji. I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah," Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, who is also a CM contender in the Karnataka Congress, told media earlier.
Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who met Congress top leadership in Delhi on Monday, said he doesn't know who will be the chief minister yet. "Let's wait and see...I don't know...," he said when asked about how will the new Karnataka government look like and when will the CM announcement happen. Siddaramaiah visited Delhi on Monday.