Karnataka govt formation LIVE | DK Shivakumar arrives at Bengaluru airport

By CNBCTV18.com  May 16, 2023 9:39 AM IST (Updated)
Karnataka government formation LIVE UPDATES: Siddaramaiah remained tight-lipped when asked about the how will the new Karnataka government look like and when will the CM announcement happen. Karnataka, where election results were announced on Saturday, is awaiting the appointment of the chief minister in the state. Siddaramaiah amd DK Shivakumar are the two CM contenders. The latter is likely to visit Delhi and meet Congress top leadership on Tuesday. Follow LIVE Updates here:

DK Shivakumar arrives at Bengaluru airport

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar arrives at Bengaluru airport as he leaves for Delhi amid ongoing talks in the Congress party for the next Karnataka CM.

May 16, 2023 9:39 AM

Karnataka govt formation LIVE | Congress central observers submitted report to Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress central observers submitted report to Mallikarjun Kharge, on the opinion of MLAs in Karnataka on the CM candidate. They took opinions of all the MLAs on who should be the next CM.

May 16, 2023 9:19 AM

Who will be the Karnataka CM? Decision likely today

Congress leader HK Patil said on Monday that the talks on Karnataka CM are underway at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi. "In my view, it (the name of the next Karnataka CM) will be decided by tomorrow evening (May 16). Our process is still on," Patil said.

May 16, 2023 9:08 AM

Karnataka government formation LIVE | Shivakumar to visit Delhi today

"I'll try to go to Delhi tomorrow," Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar had said on Monday as party president held meeting in Delhi to decide the next Karnataka CM. "The party high command will take a call. We all are one and we will work together," he added.

May 16, 2023 7:56 AM

Karnataka LIVE Updates | No difference between me and Siddaramaiah, says DK Shivakumar

"Some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah but I want to clear that there is no difference between us. Many times I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah ji. I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah," Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, who is also a CM contender in the Karnataka Congress, told media earlier.

May 16, 2023 7:47 AM

Karnataka LIVE Updates | Who will be the next CM?

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who met Congress top leadership in Delhi on Monday, said he doesn't know who will be the chief minister yet. "Let's wait and see...I don't know...," he said when asked about how will the new Karnataka government look like and when will the CM announcement happen. Siddaramaiah visited Delhi on Monday.

May 16, 2023 7:46 AM
