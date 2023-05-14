Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrives in Delhi

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrives in Delhi
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 14, 2023 2:04 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE Update: In the recently held May 10 elections for the 224-member Assembly, the Congress party emerged victorious by securing a majority of 135 seats. On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda secured 66 and 19 seats respectively. As per the latest information, the Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting is set to begin at 5:30 pm today. The newly elected members have been given instructions to reach Bengaluru for the meeting.

Live Updates

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar reaches his residence in Bengaluru

May 14, 2023 5:40 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | "If Opposition parties do not unite now, people will not forgive them," says INC's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

May 14, 2023 5:31 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | "People are tired of PM Modi": Jairam Ramesh slams BJP over Karnataka results

May 14, 2023 5:30 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge: CM announcement to be made after CLP meeting report

"CLP meeting will be held today and will hand over the report to the high command after which the high command will take its time to declare the name of the CM," says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

May 14, 2023 5:13 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge vows to fulfill all election promises after historic win in Karnataka

"People of Karnataka have rejected BJP and brought the Congress party back to power. People have given us a record number of votes. We will implement all 5 promises that we made to the public in our manifesto after we form our cabinet," says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

May 14, 2023 5:11 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | WATCH | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge receives a warm welcome from massive gathering of supporters

May 14, 2023 4:59 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Huge number of supporters gathered outside the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to welcome him.

May 14, 2023 4:55 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | WATCH | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reaches Delhi airport

May 14, 2023 4:42 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrives in Delhi

"Our observers have gone to Bengaluru, there will be a CLP meeting once they reach. After the CLP meet, they will share their opinion with the high command, and then they (high command) will send their decision from here": Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president.

May 14, 2023 4:32 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Independent MLA Extends Support To Congress

Lata Mallikarjun, an independent MLA from the Harpanhalli assembly constituency extended unconditional support to the Congress party in Karnataka, AICC's Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

The MLA is the daughter of veteran Congress and former Deputy CM, Late MP Prakash. 

Latha Mallikarjun defeated the BJP candidate from Harpanhalli by nearly 15,000 votes.

May 14, 2023 4:02 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | People Were Not Enthusiastic Despite PM Roadshows, Says Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that no matter how many roadshows Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted during his election campaign in Karnataka, it did not translate into voter turnout and seats for the BJP.

He also lashed out at the "double engine" phrase of the BJP, saying the actually double engine would be financial empowerment and the second would be social justice. 

"Every section of the population, particularly the poor, voted for the Congress," he said.

May 14, 2023 3:27 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE: Oppressors Defeated in Karnataka, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhatisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said that Lord Hanuman has always been with religion and has been defeating the unjust and oppressors.

"This has happened in Karnataka and this is going to happen in the future as well," Baghel told mediapersons.

Baghel further said that Bajrang Bali is not with the BJP but the Congress has the blessings of Bajrang Bali.

May 14, 2023 3:14 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Corruption issue, 'guarantees' and consolidation of Muslim votes help Congress wrest Karnataka

A campaign against corruption, guarantees of dole and consolidation of Muslim votes appear to have underpinned the Congress victory in Karnataka that was also aided by anti-incumbency against the BJP government.

The strength of the poor has defeated the power of crony capitalists and this will happen in all states, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, stressing that his party raised people’s issues and ran a positive campaign.

Read more here

May 14, 2023 3:01 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Congress initiates push for Opposition unity after Karnataka polls

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke about Opposition unity in the aftermath of the party’s Karnataka assembly election victory.

“We are saying from the beginning that if the Opposition is united then BJP can’t remain in power. After the Karnataka polls, a wave has started across the country and people are saying that the days of PM Modi and BJP are coming to an end. If the Opposition will not unite now then the people of the country will not forgive us.”

May 14, 2023 2:49 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | BJP to do detailed analysis to find out reasons for poll debacle in Karnataka

BJP has decided to do a detailed analysis of the overall poll results and also constituency-wise outcomes to find out the reasons for the party's debacle in the Assembly election, outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

May 14, 2023 2:47 PM