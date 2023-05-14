Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar reaches his residence in Bengaluru
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | "If Opposition parties do not unite now, people will not forgive them," says INC's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | "People are tired of PM Modi": Jairam Ramesh slams BJP over Karnataka results
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge: CM announcement to be made after CLP meeting report
"CLP meeting will be held today and will hand over the report to the high command after which the high command will take its time to declare the name of the CM," says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge vows to fulfill all election promises after historic win in Karnataka
"People of Karnataka have rejected BJP and brought the Congress party back to power. People have given us a record number of votes. We will implement all 5 promises that we made to the public in our manifesto after we form our cabinet," says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | WATCH | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge receives a warm welcome from massive gathering of supporters
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Huge number of supporters gathered outside the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to welcome him.
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | WATCH | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reaches Delhi airport
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrives in Delhi
"Our observers have gone to Bengaluru, there will be a CLP meeting once they reach. After the CLP meet, they will share their opinion with the high command, and then they (high command) will send their decision from here": Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president.
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Independent MLA Extends Support To Congress
Lata Mallikarjun, an independent MLA from the Harpanhalli assembly constituency extended unconditional support to the Congress party in Karnataka, AICC's Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.
The MLA is the daughter of veteran Congress and former Deputy CM, Late MP Prakash.
Latha Mallikarjun defeated the BJP candidate from Harpanhalli by nearly 15,000 votes.
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | People Were Not Enthusiastic Despite PM Roadshows, Says Jairam Ramesh
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that no matter how many roadshows Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted during his election campaign in Karnataka, it did not translate into voter turnout and seats for the BJP.
He also lashed out at the "double engine" phrase of the BJP, saying the actually double engine would be financial empowerment and the second would be social justice.
"Every section of the population, particularly the poor, voted for the Congress," he said.
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE: Oppressors Defeated in Karnataka, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
Chhatisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said that Lord Hanuman has always been with religion and has been defeating the unjust and oppressors.
"This has happened in Karnataka and this is going to happen in the future as well," Baghel told mediapersons.
Baghel further said that Bajrang Bali is not with the BJP but the Congress has the blessings of Bajrang Bali.
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Corruption issue, 'guarantees' and consolidation of Muslim votes help Congress wrest Karnataka
A campaign against corruption, guarantees of dole and consolidation of Muslim votes appear to have underpinned the Congress victory in Karnataka that was also aided by anti-incumbency against the BJP government.
The strength of the poor has defeated the power of crony capitalists and this will happen in all states, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, stressing that his party raised people’s issues and ran a positive campaign.
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Congress initiates push for Opposition unity after Karnataka polls
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke about Opposition unity in the aftermath of the party’s Karnataka assembly election victory.
“We are saying from the beginning that if the Opposition is united then BJP can’t remain in power. After the Karnataka polls, a wave has started across the country and people are saying that the days of PM Modi and BJP are coming to an end. If the Opposition will not unite now then the people of the country will not forgive us.”
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | BJP to do detailed analysis to find out reasons for poll debacle in Karnataka
BJP has decided to do a detailed analysis of the overall poll results and also constituency-wise outcomes to find out the reasons for the party's debacle in the Assembly election, outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.