Terms and Conditions

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE: Congress leader MB Patil says no race for CM or deputy CM post

By CNBCTV18.com  May 14, 2023 1:25 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE Update: In the recently held May 10 elections for the 224-member Assembly, the Congress party emerged victorious by securing a majority of 135 seats. On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda secured 66 and 19 seats respectively. As per the latest information, the Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting is set to begin at 5:30 pm today. The newly elected members have been given instructions to reach Bengaluru for the meeting.

Live Updates

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Suspense Over CM Candidate Continues

Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain told reporters that the next Chief Minister of Karnataka will be announced within the next 2-3 days. 

He also said that the party is preparing for the cabinet to be formed as soon as possible. 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is currently flying to Delhi to discuss the formation of the government and the announcement of the new Chief Minister.

May 14, 2023 1:24 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE: MB Patil Says No Race For CM, Deputy CM

MB Patil, one of the key leaders of the Congress party in Karnataka and MLA from Babaleshwar said that there is no race for either the CM or the deputy CM post.

"Everything will be decided in the CLP meeting and by the Congress high command," he told reporters.

Patil won the Babaleshwar seat by a margin of 15,216 votes.

May 14, 2023 1:11 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Supports Engage In A Poster War

A poster war has broken out between supporters of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar over who would be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. 

Both leaders led the party to its best electoral performance in the state in over three decades.

While supporters of both want their leader to be the next CM, both have maintained that it will be the CLP meet where the next CM would be announced.

May 14, 2023 12:58 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Priyank Kharge Says Siddaramaiah, Kharge Meet Was A Courtesy Call

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said that Siddaramaiah visiting party President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence was purely a courtesy call and not a political meeting. He further added that the final decision for the Chief Minister appointment will take place during the CLP meeting.

May 14, 2023 12:46 PM

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge to fly to Delhi shortly

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to fly to Delhi soon to meet with national leaders and discuss the appointment of a new Chief Minister for Karnataka.

May 14, 2023 12:33 PM

Congress leaders celebrate Karnataka win with 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation at Mumbai temple

Following the party's triumph in Karnataka, Congress leaders Bhai Jagtap and Sanjay Nirupam, along with other party workers, gathered at a temple in Mumbai to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa.'

May 14, 2023 12:31 PM

Karnataka MLAs converge on Kharge's house before CLP gathering

Karnataka Congress MLAs, such as Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rizwan Arshad, Puttaranga Shetty C, and Satish Jarkiholi, convened with party chief Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru today in preparation for the party's CLP meeting.

May 14, 2023 12:29 PM

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Siddaramaiah arrive at the residence of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru

May 14, 2023 12:22 PM
X