Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE: Congress leader MB Patil says no race for CM or deputy CM post

Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Suspense Over CM Candidate Continues
Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain told reporters that the next Chief Minister of Karnataka will be announced within the next 2-3 days.
He also said that the party is preparing for the cabinet to be formed as soon as possible.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is currently flying to Delhi to discuss the formation of the government and the announcement of the new Chief Minister.
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE: MB Patil Says No Race For CM, Deputy CM
MB Patil, one of the key leaders of the Congress party in Karnataka and MLA from Babaleshwar said that there is no race for either the CM or the deputy CM post.
"Everything will be decided in the CLP meeting and by the Congress high command," he told reporters.
Patil won the Babaleshwar seat by a margin of 15,216 votes.
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Supports Engage In A Poster War
A poster war has broken out between supporters of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar over who would be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Both leaders led the party to its best electoral performance in the state in over three decades.
While supporters of both want their leader to be the next CM, both have maintained that it will be the CLP meet where the next CM would be announced.
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE | Priyank Kharge Says Siddaramaiah, Kharge Meet Was A Courtesy Call
Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said that Siddaramaiah visiting party President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence was purely a courtesy call and not a political meeting. He further added that the final decision for the Chief Minister appointment will take place during the CLP meeting.
Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge to fly to Delhi shortly
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to fly to Delhi soon to meet with national leaders and discuss the appointment of a new Chief Minister for Karnataka.
Congress leaders celebrate Karnataka win with 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation at Mumbai temple
Following the party's triumph in Karnataka, Congress leaders Bhai Jagtap and Sanjay Nirupam, along with other party workers, gathered at a temple in Mumbai to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa.'
Karnataka MLAs converge on Kharge's house before CLP gathering
Karnataka Congress MLAs, such as Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rizwan Arshad, Puttaranga Shetty C, and Satish Jarkiholi, convened with party chief Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru today in preparation for the party's CLP meeting.
Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Siddaramaiah arrive at the residence of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru