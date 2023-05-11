Karnataka exit polls — A look at region wise seat predictions

Karnataka election 2023: Several exit polls have predicted that the Congress is likely to return to power, while some have predicted a hung Assembly in the southern state. Voting in all 224 seats for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 ended on May 10, and the results will be announced today.

Several exit polls have predicted a hung verdict in Karnataka while a few see Congress having an edge in a neck-and-neck fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A few exit polls, including IndiaToday-Axis, India TV-CNX, Times Now ETG and ABP-Cvoter surveys project Janata Dal (Secular) to finish third.

In a three-cornered fight between Congress, BJP and JD(S), if the state witnesses a hung Assembly as predicted by many exit polls, the regional party could play a crucial role in formation of the next government.

Here’s a look at the region wise projections made by the exit polls:

India TV-CNX

In Central Karnataka, Congress is projected to win 12 seats, BJP is projected to win eight seats and others may get one seat.

In the Greater Bengaluru region, Congress may get 17 seats, BJP may get 14 seats, and JD(S) may get one seat.

In Hyderabad Karnataka region, Congress is projected to sweep by winning 29 seats, BJP may win nine, and JD(S) and others may win one seat each.

In Old Mysuru region, Congress may win 32 seats, JD(S) may win 20 seats, while BJP may win 10 seats.

In Coastal Karnataka, the BJP may win 16 seats and the Congress only three seats.

In the Bombay Karnataka region, BJP is projected to win 28 of the 50 seats and Congress may win 22 seats.

Times Now-ETG

As per the exit polls, in Mumbai Karnataka region, the BJP is likely to get 23 seats, while Congress may get 27.

In Hyderabad Karnataka region, Congress is likely to win 29 seats, while BJP may bag 10, and JD(S) may get one seat.

In the Central Karnataka region, the BJP is projected to win 17 seats, the Congress may win nine, while the JD(S) may not get any seats.

In Coastal Karnataka, the BJP is projected to win 16 seats, Congress may win three seats.

IndiaToday-Axis

In the Central Karnataka Region, the Congress is set to win 12 seats, while the BJP is projected to win 10 seats.

In the Old Mysuru region, the Congress may sweep 36 seats, the JD(S) is projected to win 18 seats, while the BJP is predicted to bag six seats with others winning four seats.

In the Coastal Karnataka Region, the BJP is expected to win 16 seats, the Congress is likely to win three seats while the JD(S) may not get any.

In the Hyderabad-Karnataka Region, the Congress is likely to win 32 seats, the BJP is projected to win seven seats, while the JD(S) may get one seat.

In the Mumbai-Karnataka Region, Congress is likely to win 28 seats, the BJP is expected to win 21 seats and the JD(S) may bag only one seat.

In the Bengaluru Region, the Congress is projected to win 17 seats, the BJP may get 10 seats, while the JD(S) may bag just one seat.

ABP-Cvoter

In the Greater Bengaluru Region, the BJP is likely to win 15-19 seats and the Congress may win 11-15 seats.

In the Old Mysore region, the Congress is likely to get 28-32 seats, the JD(S) could win 19-23 seats while the BJP may win 0-4 seats.

In the Central Karnataka region, the Congress is projected to win 18-22 seats, and the BJP may win 12-16 seats.

In the Coastal Karnataka region the BJP is expected to win 15-19 seats, and the Congress may get 2-6 seats.

In the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, BJP may bag 11-15 seats, and the Congress is likely to get 13-17.

In the Mumbai-Karnataka region, Congress is expected to bag 22-26 seats and the BJP may get 24-28 seats.

