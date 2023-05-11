Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct

As the political parties await the actual results, the exit poll numbers have predicted a hung verdict while a few predict Congress to emerge as the single largest party.
The results of the 2023 Karnataka election are eagerly awaited, and exit polls predicting a hung Assembly have added to the excitement. While some predict the ruling BJP to cross the majority mark and emerge as the single largest party, others forecast the Congress to win with a comfortable majority. The JD(S) is also expected to play a crucial role in the formation of the government, according to a few exit polls.
As political parties await actual results due May 13, the exit poll numbers have sparked reactions from various leaders, with each expressing their confidence in their party's victory.
The India Today-Axis My India and Today's Chanakya exit polls predicted a clear win for the Congress, while the Jan ki Baat exit poll predicted 91-105 seats for the Congress, 94 to 117 seats for the BJP and 14-24 seats for the HD Kumaraswamy-led JDS. A political party needs 113 of 224 seats to cross the majority mark in the Karnataka election 2023.
|Pollsters
|BJP
|Congress
|JD(S)
|Jan ki Baat
|94-117 seats
|91-106 seats
|14-24 seats
|TV9 survey
|88-98 seats
|99-109 seats
|21-26 seats
|P-MarQ
|85-100 seats
|94-108 sears
|24-32 seats
|Times Now-ETG survey
|113 seats
|85 seats
|23 seats
|Zee Matrize
|79-94 sears
|103-118 seats
|25-33 seats
|News Nation-CGS
|114 seats
|86 seats
|21 seats
|India TV CNX
|80-90 seats
|110-120 seats
|20-24 seats
|ABP News C-voter
|83-95 seats
|100-112 seats
|21-29 seats
|India Today-Axis My India
|62-80 seats
|122-140 seats
|20-25 seats
|Today's Chanakya
|92 ± 11 Seats
|120 ± 11 Seats
|12 ± 7 Seats
|Poll of polls
|95
|102
|24
Various political leaders have reacted differently to the exit polls. Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has proclaimed a victory for the party and said, "Congress party will get a comfortable majority... I will win comfortably in Varuna constituency."
Agreeing with the victory, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, however, did not believe the exit poll numbers and denied the chances of an alliance.
Shivakumar said, "I stand by my numbers that we will cross 146 seats. People are highly educated and are looking at larger interests because the double engine has failed in Karnataka. The situation will not arise (to form an alliance with any party)."
Congress leader Jagadish Shettar expects his party to get a clear majority and form the government. "According to exit polls, Congress is the single largest party. There is no question of coalition with any other party, especially JD(S),” he said.
Shettar defected from the BJP in the run-up to the Karnataka elections after being denied a ticket and joined the Congress.
On the other hand, BJP bigwig and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was confident of coming back to power with an absolute majority.
"Exit polls are exit polls, it can't be 100 percent correct. We are going to get a complete majority and form the government,” CM Bommai told ANI.
He added, “Exit polls are done in a hurry, and there will be lots of errors. There is no question of anybody becoming the kingmaker, for me the people are the kingmaker and they will bring BJP back to power. Last time, they (exit polls) predicted only 80 seats for BJP and 107 for Congress but it came reverse. We're confident with our ground reports and we will come with a comfortable majority."
Overall, the exit polls have created a lot of interest and excitement in the Karnataka Assembly Elections. However, the actual results will be announced on May 13. The polling for all 224 seats in Karnataka was held on May 10.
