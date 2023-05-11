Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct

As the political parties await the actual results, the exit poll numbers have predicted a hung verdict while a few predict Congress to emerge as the single largest party.

The results of the 2023 Karnataka election are eagerly awaited, and exit polls predicting a hung Assembly have added to the excitement. While some predict the ruling BJP to cross the majority mark and emerge as the single largest party, others forecast the Congress to win with a comfortable majority. The JD(S) is also expected to play a crucial role in the formation of the government, according to a few exit polls.

As political parties await actual results due May 13, the exit poll numbers have sparked reactions from various leaders, with each expressing their confidence in their party's victory.

The India Today-Axis My India and Today's Chanakya exit polls predicted a clear win for the Congress, while the Jan ki Baat exit poll predicted 91-105 seats for the Congress, 94 to 117 seats for the BJP and 14-24 seats for the HD Kumaraswamy-led JDS. A political party needs 113 of 224 seats to cross the majority mark in the Karnataka election 2023.