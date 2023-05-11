Karnataka exit polls — A look at region wise seat predictions

By CNBCTV18.com

Karnataka election 2023: Several exit polls have predicted that the Congress is likely to return to power, while some have predicted a hung Assembly in the southern state. Voting in all 224 seats for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 ended on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.

Several exit polls have predicted a hung verdict in Karnataka while a few see Congress having an edge in a neck-and-neck fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A few exit polls, including IndiaToday-Axis, India TV-CNX, Times Now ETG and ABP-Cvoter surveys project Janata Dal (Secular) to finish third. In a three-cornered fight between Congress, BJP and JD(S), if the state witnesses a hung Assembly as predicted by many exit polls, the regional party could play a crucial role in formation of the next government.

Voting in all 224 seats for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 ended on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.