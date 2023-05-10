Karnataka exit poll results 2023 | Congress likely to win, says India TV-CNX — A look at the region-wise tally

Karnataka exit poll results 2023 | As per the India TV-CNX exit polls, the BJP is likely to win 80-90 seats, the Congress might emerge victorious on 110-120 seats, while the JD(S) is likely to bag the third spot with 20-24 seats.

The Congress is likely to win the Karnataka Assembly election 2023, predicted by The India TV-CNX exit polls on Wednesday. The India TV-CNX was among other pollsters who suggested that the Congress is likely to have an edge over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently-held Karnataka elections.

As per the India TV-CNX exit polls, the BJP is likely to win 80-90 seats, the Congress might emerge victorious on 110-120 seats, while the JD(S) is likely to bag the third spot with 20-24 seats.

Here's a look at region- and caste-wise results predicted by the India TV-CNX exit poll

1. Mysore region

The Congress is likely to gain massive support in the Mysore region consisting of 62 assembly seats.

BJP: 9-11 (-5) seats

Congress: 30-34 (+14) seats

JD(S): 18-22 (-7) seats

2. Bombay Karnataka

The Congress is likely to be ahead of the BJP in Bombay Karnataka consisting of 50 assembly seats.

BJP: 26-30 (-2) seats

Congress: 20-24 (+5) seats

JD(S): 0-0 seats

3. Coastal Karnataka seats

The BJP is likely to retain power in Coastal Karnataka consisting of 19 assembly seats.

BJP: 15-17 seats

Congress: 2-4 seats

JD(S): 0-0 seats

4. Central Karnataka

The Congress is likely to gain support in Central Karnataka.

BJP: 7-9 seats

Congress: 11-13 seats

JD(S): 0-2 seats

5. Hyderabad Karnataka

The Congress is likely to lead in the Hyderabad Karnataka region, which has six districts and 40 assembly seats,

BJP: 8-10 seats

Congress: 27-31 seats

JD(S)- 0-2 seats

6. Greater Bengaluru

The Congress might lead in the Greater Bengaluru region which has 32 seats.

BJP: 13-15 seats

Congress: 16-18 seats

JD(S): 1-2 seats

Caste-wise

1. Muslims: The Muslim community is likely to support Congress.

Congress: 82% voteshare

BJP: 2%

JD(S): 10%

2. Lingayat community: Lingayats are likely to favour the BJP

BJP: 70%

Congress: 19%

JD(S): 4%