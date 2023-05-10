Karnataka exit poll results 2023 | Congress likely to win, says India TV-CNX — A look at the region-wise tally

Karnataka exit poll results 2023 | As per the India TV-CNX exit polls, the BJP is likely to win 80-90 seats, the Congress might emerge victorious on 110-120 seats, while the JD(S) is likely to bag the third spot with 20-24 seats.
The Congress is likely to win the Karnataka Assembly election 2023, predicted by The India TV-CNX exit polls on Wednesday. The India TV-CNX was among other pollsters who suggested that the Congress is likely to have an edge over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently-held Karnataka elections.
As per the India TV-CNX exit polls, the BJP is likely to win 80-90 seats, the Congress might emerge victorious on 110-120 seats, while the JD(S) is likely to bag the third spot with 20-24 seats.
Here's a look at region- and caste-wise results predicted by the India TV-CNX exit poll
1. Mysore region
The Congress is likely to gain massive support in the Mysore region consisting of 62 assembly seats.
BJP: 9-11 (-5) seats
Congress: 30-34 (+14) seats
JD(S): 18-22 (-7) seats
2. Bombay Karnataka
The Congress is likely to be ahead of the BJP in Bombay Karnataka consisting of 50 assembly seats.
BJP: 26-30 (-2) seats
Congress: 20-24 (+5) seats
JD(S): 0-0 seats
3. Coastal Karnataka seats
The BJP is likely to retain power in Coastal Karnataka consisting of 19 assembly seats.
BJP: 15-17 seats
Congress: 2-4 seats
JD(S): 0-0 seats
4. Central Karnataka
The Congress is likely to gain support in Central Karnataka.
BJP: 7-9 seats
Congress: 11-13 seats
JD(S): 0-2 seats
5. Hyderabad Karnataka
The Congress is likely to lead in the Hyderabad Karnataka region, which has six districts and 40 assembly seats,
BJP: 8-10 seats
Congress: 27-31 seats
JD(S)- 0-2 seats
6. Greater Bengaluru
The Congress might lead in the Greater Bengaluru region which has 32 seats.
BJP: 13-15 seats
Congress: 16-18 seats
JD(S): 1-2 seats
Caste-wise
1. Muslims: The Muslim community is likely to support Congress.
Congress: 82% voteshare
BJP: 2%
JD(S): 10%
2. Lingayat community: Lingayats are likely to favour the BJP
BJP: 70%
Congress: 19%
JD(S): 4%
First Published: May 10, 2023 8:54 PM IST
