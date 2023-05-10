English
Karnataka exit poll results 2023 | Congress likely to win, says India TV-CNX — A look at the region-wise tally

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 9:05:14 PM IST (Updated)

Karnataka exit poll results 2023 | As per the India TV-CNX exit polls, the BJP is likely to win 80-90 seats, the Congress might emerge victorious on 110-120 seats, while the JD(S) is likely to bag the third spot with 20-24 seats.

The Congress is likely to win the Karnataka Assembly election 2023, predicted by The India TV-CNX exit polls on Wednesday. The India TV-CNX was among other pollsters who suggested that the Congress is likely to have an edge over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently-held Karnataka elections.

As per the India TV-CNX exit polls, the BJP is likely to win 80-90 seats, the Congress might emerge victorious on 110-120 seats, while the JD(S) is likely to bag the third spot with 20-24 seats.
Follow Karnataka exit polls LIVE Updates here
X