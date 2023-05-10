Karnataka elections: Times Now-ESG polls predict hung Assembly, with possible lead for Congress

Times Now-ETG exit polls has pegged a near-victory for Congress in the Karnataka assembly elections, with 106-120 seats for the grand old party. BJP was predicted to win 78-92 seats and the JD(S) 20-26 seats and others 2-4 in the 224-seat assembly. The numbers predict a possible hung verdict in the state.

This was in a sort of way a reversal of fortunes for the parties from that last election results in 2018 when BJP had won 104 seats, Congress 80 and JD(S) 37, according to the ETG poll.

BJP has been battling anti-incumbency along with a strong in this election to retain power while Congress is fighting a battle for survival in national politics as a win in the state would mean it can claw back in the national scene in the upcoming elections.

Region-wise, the Times Now-ETG poll predicted a lead for Congress in most regions except coastal Karnataka and central Karnataka where the party was pegged to win 15-17 and 16-18 seats respectively.

JD(S) was pegged to win 19-25 seats in the southern Karnataka region, which is the stronghold of JD(S) heavyweights, HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy.

Congress still was predicted to lead the region with 28-313 seats as it too has its top leaders from the region, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Congress is seen to be winning Hyderabad Karnataka too, with 27-30 votes, while it was in a neck-and-neck fight with BJP in Bombay Karnataka and Bangalore Karnataka.

Overall, the Congress was pegged to win 40.9 percent voteshare, BJP 36.9 percent and JD(S) 16.1 percent share, according to the opinion poll.

The research has taken a sample size of 5,924 people for the opinion poll and has said that there could be a +/-3 percent margin of error.

The final results are to be declared on May 13, Saturday.