Karnataka elections: Times Now-ESG polls predict hung Assembly, with possible lead for Congress

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 8:30:45 PM IST (Published)

Times Now-ETG exit polls has pegged a near-victory for Congress in the Karnataka assembly elections, with 106-120 seats for the grand old party. BJP was predicted to win 78-92 seats and the JD(S) 20-26 seats and others 2-4 in the 224-seat assembly. The numbers predict a possible hung verdict in the state.

This was in a sort of way a reversal of fortunes for the parties from that last election results in 2018 when BJP had won 104 seats, Congress 80 and JD(S) 37, according to the ETG poll.
BJP has been battling anti-incumbency along with a strong in this election to retain power while Congress is fighting a battle for survival in national politics as a win in the state would mean it can claw back in the national scene in the upcoming elections.
X