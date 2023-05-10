Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: BJP and Congress in tight race, but will JDS be the king maker? — what pollsters say

English
By CNBCTV18.COMMay 10, 2023 7:15:21 PM IST (Updated)

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: The Jan ki Baat exit poll predicted 91-105 seats seats for the Congress, 94 to 117 seats for the BJP and 14-24 seats for the HD Kumaraswamy-led JDS.

Some of the Karnataka exit polls predicted a neck-and-neck fight between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the JD(S) third bagging the third spot in the recently held Karnataka elections 2023. While Jan Ki Baat exit poll suggested that the BJP might cross the majority mark, while Zee Matrize gave the lead to the Congress.

Here's a look what other exit polls predicted
PollstersBJPCongressJD(S)OTH
Jan ki Baat94-117 seats91-105 seats14-24 seats0-2 seats
TV9 survey88-98 seats99-109 seats21-26 seats
P-MarQ85-100 seats94-108 sears24-32 seats2-6 seats
ETG survey78-92 seats106-120 seats20-26 seats2-4 seats
Zee Matrize79-94 sears103-119 seats25-33 seats2-5 seats
India TV
C-Voter83-95 seats100-112 seats21-29 seats2-6 seats
India Today-Axis My India
Today's Chanakya
Poll of poll95102243
The Karnataka elections 2023 is likely to see a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress, with many speculating JD(S)'s role as the kingmaker.The voting for the Karnataka election 2023 took place on Wednesday May 10, with over 65 percent voter turnout. A total of 5.31 crore electors were eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.
