Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: BJP and Congress in tight race, but will JDS be the king maker? — what pollsters say

Some of the Karnataka exit polls predicted a neck-and-neck fight between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the JD(S) third bagging the third spot in the recently held Karnataka elections 2023. While Jan Ki Baat exit poll suggested that the BJP might cross the majority mark, while Zee Matrize gave the lead to the Congress.

The Jan ki Baat exit poll predicted 91-105 seats seats for the Congress, 94 to 117 seats for the BJP and 14-24 seats for the HD Kumaraswamy-led JDS.

Here's a look what other exit polls predicted

Pollsters BJP Congress JD(S) OTH Jan ki Baat 94-117 seats 91-105 seats 14-24 seats 0-2 seats TV9 survey 88-98 seats 99-109 seats 21-26 seats P-MarQ 85-100 seats 94-108 sears 24-32 seats 2-6 seats ETG survey 78-92 seats 106-120 seats 20-26 seats 2-4 seats Zee Matrize 79-94 sears 103-119 seats 25-33 seats 2-5 seats India TV C-Voter 83-95 seats 100-112 seats 21-29 seats 2-6 seats India Today-Axis My India Today's Chanakya Poll of poll 95 102 24 3