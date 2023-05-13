Karnataka Elections Results 2023 | A look at the state's caste arithmetic and coalition convulsions

Karnataka Elections Results 2023 | The chief minister's post has been dominated so far by the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, with nine and seven CMs each

The 2018 Karnataka election was followed by a period of political instability with three governments, three chief ministers, and four chief-ministerial terms in the previous five years.

Since 1985, the state has not seen any party retaining power in the subsequent election. The last time it was done was by the Janata Party and its then chief minister Ramakrishna Hegde. The outcome of the 2023 polls will decide if the BJP can rewrite history. Clearly, even if the party forms the next government and Basavaraj Bommai is retained as chief minister, the distinction will not go to him as the term of the current assembly began with the six-day tenure of BS Yediyurappa as the state’s CM.

FRAGILE TIE-UPS

The outcome of this election will also tell us if the state will have another round of coalition government or governments in the next five years as was the case between 2018 and 2023. Karnataka has mostly seen governments run by a single party with just four coalition governments so far. The state has 224 assembly seats and 113 are needed for a majority.