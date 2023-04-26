Karnataka election LIVE updates: BJP readies for a star-studded campaign today, Priyanka Gandhi also in town

Karnataka election LIVE | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tries her hand at making dosas in Mylary Agrahara restaurant in Karnataka's Mysuru. Watch here
Jagadish Shetter will not win from Hubballi, says Yediyurappa
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that he "will give it in writing with blood that Jagadish Shetter will not win from" Hubballi. Now a Congress leader, Jagadish Shettar is contesting from Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Karnataka election | Amit Malviya shares video claiming DK Shivakumar 'openly threatened reporters in Bengaluru'
In a tweet on Tuesday, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Congress leader and chief minister aspirant DK Shivakumar "openly threatened reporters in Bengaluru, who boycotted his press, for repeatedly turning up late". Watch the video shared by Malviya here.
Karnataka election | What Yediyurappa said after meeting Lingayat leaders in Hubbali
After his meeting with Lingayat leaders in Hubbali, ex-CM BS Yediyurappa said on Tuesday,"...All our important Lingayat leaders attended. I told them that Jagadish Shettar should not win. For that, we must work day and night. All of them accepted that..."
Shettar hits out at BJP: 'Even the people of this area were hurt by...'
Jagadish Shettar, the Congress candidate from Hubli-Dharwad Central in Karnataka, said: "In the last elections, I won with the support of the people of this constituency. I am now contesting for the seventh time and the kind of support I am seeing shows that even the people of this area were hurt by the way the BJP treated me."
Karnataka election 2023 LIVE | Congress wooing women voters?
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be in Sringeri district is likley to woo the women voters, News 18 reported on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Congress said it is committed to the protection and progress of the women of Karnataka.
Karnataka election 2023 LIVE | From Yogi to Rajnath Singh – BJP's star-studded campaign today
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Mandya, the Gowda heartland, on Wednesday. He will hold a public meeting in Mandya and Vijayapura. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Kalburgi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Belgavi. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis will campaign Vijaypura. Besides this, Kannada Film actor Kiccha Sudeep will hold road shows for the BJP in Chitradurga, Davangere and Bellary.