English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKarnataka election LIVE updates: BJP readies for a star studded campaign today, Priyanka Gandhi also in town

Karnataka election LIVE updates: BJP readies for a star-studded campaign today, Priyanka Gandhi also in town

Karnataka election LIVE updates: BJP readies for a star-studded campaign today, Priyanka Gandhi also in town
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 26, 2023 11:47 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Karnataka election LIVE updates: The poll-bound state is all set to witness a power-packed day with top BJP leaders – from Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh, Devendra Fadanvis to Nirmala Sitharaman – to campaign for BJP in different parts of the state. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi may try to woo women voters in Sringeri district today. Follow LIVE Updates here.

Live Updates

Karnataka election LIVE | Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep campaigns 

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep campaigns for BJP candidate from Molakalmuru Assembly constituency, S Thippeswamy, in Chitradurga.

Karnataka election LIVE updates: BJP readies for a star-studded campaign today, Priyanka Gandhi also in town
Apr 26, 2023 12:11 PM

Karnataka election | Amit Malviya shares video claiming DK Shivakumar 'openly threatened reporters in Bengaluru'

In a tweet on Tuesday, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Congress leader and chief minister aspirant DK Shivakumar "openly threatened reporters in Bengaluru, who boycotted his press, for repeatedly turning up late". Watch the video shared by Malviya here.

Apr 26, 2023 12:08 PM

Karnataka election | What Yediyurappa said after meeting Lingayat leaders in Hubbali

After his meeting with Lingayat leaders in Hubbali, ex-CM BS Yediyurappa said on Tuesday,"...All our important Lingayat leaders attended. I told them that Jagadish Shettar should not win. For that, we must work day and night. All of them accepted that..."

Apr 26, 2023 12:03 PM

Shettar hits out at BJP: 'Even the people of this area were hurt by...'

Jagadish Shettar, the Congress candidate from Hubli-Dharwad Central in Karnataka, said: "In the last elections, I won with the support of the people of this constituency. I am now contesting for the seventh time and the kind of support I am seeing shows that even the people of this area were hurt by the way the BJP treated me."

Apr 26, 2023 11:47 AM

Karnataka election 2023 LIVE | Congress wooing women voters?

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be in Sringeri district is likley to woo the women voters, News 18 reported on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Congress said it is committed to the protection and progress of the women of Karnataka.

Apr 26, 2023 11:45 AM

Karnataka election 2023 LIVE | From Yogi to Rajnath Singh – BJP's star-studded campaign today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Mandya, the Gowda heartland, on Wednesday. He will hold a public meeting in Mandya and Vijayapura. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Kalburgi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Belgavi. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis will campaign Vijaypura. Besides this, Kannada Film actor Kiccha Sudeep will hold road shows for the BJP in Chitradurga, Davangere and Bellary.

Apr 26, 2023 11:44 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X