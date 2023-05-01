Karnataka Elections LIVE: Kharge's son calls PM Modi 'nalayak', BJP hits back

As the Assembly Election in Karnataka nears, the parties are gearing up their campaigning strategies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming May 10 state assembly elections. Here are more LIVE updates from the state:

As the Assembly Election in Karnataka nears, the parties are gearing up their campaigning strategies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming May 10 state assembly elections. Party President JP Nadda released the manifesto in the presence of state BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on May 1. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge's remark on Prime Minister Modi has triggered a row. Here are more LIVE updates from the state:

>

"When you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) what did you tell the people of Banjara community? "Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (You do not be afraid. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi.)," said Priyank, quoting from Modi's speech. "Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega?” (If an inept son is sitting in Delhi, how can you run the family?), he asked, addressing the people.

>Just days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "venomous snake" remark at Prime Minister, his son and former minister Priyank Kharge has called Narendra Modi 'nalayak’.

> BJP promises implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), free cooking gas cylinders thrice a year for BPL families and 'Atal' food centres to provide affordable and healthy food. The BJP said it would provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families -- one each during the months of 'Yugadi', 'Ganesh Chaturthi' and 'Deepavali'.

> Modi government has tripled the price of LPG cylinder in the last 9 years. Last election in UP, BJP promised 2 free cylinders in a year. Today in Karnataka, JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto has promised 3 free cylinders in a year. People are fed up of price rise, BJP's lies and their bogus jumlas!" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

> "Ninety percent of promises made by the '40 percent BJP Commission Government' in its 2018 manifesto were never fulfilled. Today, another set of bogus manifesto promises have been made by the corrupt and incompetent BJP and Bommai Government," AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

> Hitting out at BJP, the Congress called the party's manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls as "bogus" and a "JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto" and asserted that people will vote out the party.