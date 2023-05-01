2 Min(s) Read
As the Assembly Election in Karnataka nears, the parties are gearing up their campaigning strategies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming May 10 state assembly elections. Here are more LIVE updates from the state:
As the Assembly Election in Karnataka nears, the parties are gearing up their campaigning strategies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming May 10 state assembly elections. Party President JP Nadda released the manifesto in the presence of state BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on May 1. Here are more LIVE updates from the state:
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read