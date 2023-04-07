Karnataka election | JDS demands ban on Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep's shows and advertisements

The JD(S) demanded a ban on Sudeep's shows saying his "films, advertisements, posters can influence votes as he is currently recognized as BJP's star campaigner".

Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) wrote to the Election Commission of India demanding a ban on shows and advertisements featuring Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep till the end of the Karnataka elections. The letter came after reports claim that Sudeep will campaign for the BJP for the upcoming polls.

"Mr Sudeep, does a press conference along with Karnataka CM and invitation to all media sent on letterhead of BJP. He says that he is going to do whatever honourable CM says, he adheres to a political party, so he is a politician," JD(S) leader Tanveer Ahmed was quoted by ANI as saying.

According to an Indian Express report, Kichcha Sudeep confirmed that he will not contest the Karnataka elections, but will support BJP leader and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. "He (Bommai) is like a father figure. If he requires my help, I will help him. I am here to support my uncle," Sudeep was quoted as saying.

Sudeep, however, will not join politics or any party.

On April 5, Bommai thanked Sudeep "wholeheartedly" and said the BJP "will use them fully for our party's campaign and make good use of their power".

Keeping this development in view, the JD(S) demanded a ban on Sudeep's shows saying his "films, advertisements, posters can influence votes as he is currently recognized as BJP's star campaigner", news agency ANI reported on Friday.

Ahmed said, "According to the rule of law of the land, any person who has political affiliation, cannot be seen on a public platform. That's the reason, we have requested EC to look into the matter of Sudeep’s movies, OTT platforms, advertisements...."

The voting for the Karnataka elections will take place on May 10, while the results will be declared on May 13.