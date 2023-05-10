Karnataka elections: India Today-Axis My India polls predict clear victory for Congress

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a clear victory for the Congress, with 122-140 seats, in the Karnataka assembly elections. Strong anti-incumbency, in combination with high corruption and poor local leadership, was said to be the key factors that influenced the Congress victory prediction.

BJP’s numbers was estimated to come down from 104 in 2018 elections to around 62-80. The JD(S) was given around 20-25 seats by the opinion poll, leaving it with a distant third and having no influence in the formation fo the government.

Region-wise, BJP is likely to retain its base in coastal Karnataka with 16 seats, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, which gave the Congress 3 seats and none to the JD(S).

Soon after the voting ended, the polling agency put out the results of the exit polls one by one.

In Central Karnataka, which has 23 seats, Congress took the lead with 12 seats and 41% voteshare and BJP got 10 seats with 35% voteshare, the exit poll said. JD(S) got one seat in this region.

In Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka, BJP gained a massive gain over Congress, with 17 seats against 10 for the grand old party. JD(S) again had one seat. BJP was estimated to give 44% voteshare, Congress 38% and JD(S) 15%.

In Hyderabad Karnataka region, which has 40 seats, the Congress made a huge mark, with 32 seats and a 47% voteshare. BJP, despite the 36% voteshare, got was predicted to win 7 seats and JD(S) one seat. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hails from this region in Kalaburagi.

In Mumbai Karnataka region, the Congress was again leading with 28 seats, according to the opinion poll, which gave 21 to the BJP and 1 to JD(S).

JD(S) again makes a mark in the Old Mysore region, but much less than what it did in the 2018 elections. According to the India Today-Axis My India polls, JD(S) was pegged to win 18 seats, but Congress held a massive majority with 36 seats and BJP could get 6 seats while 3 were estimate for others.

The final results are to be declared on May 13, Saturday.