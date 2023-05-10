English
Karnataka elections: India Today Axis My India polls predict clear victory for Congress

Karnataka elections: India Today-Axis My India polls predict clear victory for Congress

Karnataka elections: India Today-Axis My India polls predict clear victory for Congress
By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 8:59:14 PM IST (Updated)

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a clear victory for the Congress, with 122-140 seats, in the Karnataka assembly elections. Strong anti-incumbency, in combination with high corruption and poor local leadership, was said to be the key factors that influenced the Congress victory prediction.



BJP’s numbers was estimated to come down from 104 in 2018 elections to around 62-80. The JD(S) was given around 20-25 seats by the opinion poll, leaving it with a distant third and having no influence in the formation fo the government.
Region-wise, BJP is likely to retain its base in coastal Karnataka with 16 seats, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, which gave the Congress 3 seats and none to the JD(S).
