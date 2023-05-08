Karnataka Elections: 'BJP's Yediyurappa takes coaching role, Modi's personality could influence results'

DP Satish, Group Editorial Advisor - South, Network18, speaking to CNBC-TV18 said that B. S. Yediyurappa is leading the BJP in the elections but won't become Chief Minister. Instead, he will take on the role of a coach, while Basavaraj Bommai becomes the captain.

The Karnataka state elections have come to a close, with voting set to take place on May 10th . The counting of votes will be taken up on Saturday, May 13 th. As the campaigns wind down, political analysts and journalists are weighing in on what could happen in the coming days.

DP Satish, Group Editorial Advisor - South, Network18, said that former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa is leading the party in the elections but won't become chief minister. Instead, he will take on the role of a coach with current chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as the captain.

“Yediyurappa is leading the party in this election but he is not going to be the Chief Minister because he has already declared retirement from electoral politics. It is just like Yediyurappa is now a head coach, he is not a captain. Captain is Basavaraj Bommai, but in this election, head coach Yediyurappa is leading the party. That is a problem, even if they win the match head coach can’t lift the trophy. Who will lift the trophy then?”

Rasheed Kidwai, a political analyst and journalist, spoke about the potential implications of the BJP winning the majority. He suggests that it would be a demonstration of Modi's popularity and charisma, which could win votes across the country.

“In Karnataka, if the BJP wins and emerges as a single largest party and forms the government then obviously, it will show that Mr. Modi is capable of making BJP win in any state.”

Kidwai also noted that the Congress campaign focused on local issues and strong state leadership, which could work in their favor.

One of the issues Kidwai highlighted is the presence of imported agendas like Bajrang Dal in the election. While local issues tend to be more critical in assembly elections, imported agendas can sometimes have an impact on voters' decisions.

Caste equations and incumbency are also critical factors to consider, according to Kidwai. These elements can play a significant role in determining the election outcome, with voters often taking them into account when making their decision, Kidwai said.

The presence of the JDS is another element to consider, with the party keen on projecting itself as a kingmaker. However, if the JDS collapses, it could benefit either the BJP or Congress, he said.