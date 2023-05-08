Karnataka Elections: 'BJP's Yediyurappa takes coaching role, Modi's personality could influence results'

DP Satish, Group Editorial Advisor - South, Network18, speaking to CNBC-TV18 said that B. S. Yediyurappa is leading the BJP in the elections but won't become Chief Minister. Instead, he will take on the role of a coach, while Basavaraj Bommai becomes the captain.

The Karnataka state elections have come to a close, with voting set to take place on May 10th . The counting of votes will be taken up on Saturday, May 13 th. As the campaigns wind down, political analysts and journalists are weighing in on what could happen in the coming days.

DP Satish, Group Editorial Advisor - South, Network18, said that former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa is leading the party in the elections but won't become chief minister. Instead, he will take on the role of a coach with current chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as the captain.

“Yediyurappa is leading the party in this election but he is not going to be the Chief Minister because he has already declared retirement from electoral politics. It is just like Yediyurappa is now a head coach, he is not a captain. Captain is Basavaraj Bommai, but in this election, head coach Yediyurappa is leading the party. That is a problem, even if they win the match head coach can’t lift the trophy. Who will lift the trophy then?”