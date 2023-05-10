homepolitics NewsKarnataka Elections 2023 | TV9 survey predicts hung assembly

Karnataka Elections 2023 | TV9 survey predicts hung assembly

May 10, 2023

The TV9 Bharatvarsh exit poll has predicted a big win for the Congress, with the party estimated to get 99-109 seats, in the Karnataka assembly elections 2023.

Strong anti-incumbency against Basavaraj Bomai government, in combination with high corruption and poor local leadership, was said to be the key factors that influenced the Congress victory prediction.
BJP’s numbers were estimated to come down from 104 in 2018 elections to around 88-98. The JD(S) was given around 21-26 seats by the opinion poll, leaving it with a distant third.
JD(S) again makes a mark in its bastion - the Old Mysore region, but much less than what it did in the 2018 elections.
First Published: May 10, 2023 10:16 PM IST
