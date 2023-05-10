Karnataka Elections 2023 | TV9 survey predicts hung assembly

BJP’s numbers were estimated to come down from 104 in 2018 elections to around 88-98. The JD(S) was given around 21-26 seats by the opinion poll, leaving it with a distant third.
The TV9 Bharatvarsh exit poll has predicted a big win for the Congress, with the party estimated to get 99-109 seats, in the Karnataka assembly elections 2023.
Strong anti-incumbency against Basavaraj Bomai government, in combination with high corruption and poor local leadership, was said to be the key factors that influenced the Congress victory prediction.
JD(S) again makes a mark in its bastion - the Old Mysore region, but much less than what it did in the 2018 elections.
First Published: May 10, 2023 10:16 PM IST
