English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKarnataka Elections 2023 | TV9 survey predicts hung assembly

Karnataka Elections 2023 | TV9 survey predicts hung assembly

Karnataka Elections 2023 | TV9 survey predicts hung assembly
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 10:26:51 PM IST (Updated)

BJP’s numbers were estimated to come down from 104 in 2018 elections to around 88-98. The JD(S) was given around 21-26 seats by the opinion poll, leaving it with a distant third.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh exit poll has predicted a big win for the Congress, with the party estimated to get 99-109 seats, in the Karnataka assembly elections 2023.

Strong anti-incumbency against Basavaraj Bomai government, in combination with high corruption and poor local leadership, was said to be the key factors that influenced the Congress victory prediction.
BJP’s numbers were estimated to come down from 104 in 2018 elections to around 88-98. The JD(S) was given around 21-26 seats by the opinion poll, leaving it with a distant third.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X