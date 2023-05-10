Karnataka Elections 2023: Section 144 imposed across 11 constituencies in Mysore district

Candidates and their supporters are prohibited from making provocative statements and playing songs or slogans. The restrictions under Section 144 do not apply to events such as funerals, weddings, and religious processions.

The Mysore district administration has enforced Section 144 across all Assembly constituencies under its jurisdiction as a precautionary measure amid the Karnataka Assembly polls. Mysore District collector Dr KV Rajendra issued the order, which will be in effect from 6 PM on May 8 until the completion of polling on May 10 across all the 11 constituencies in the district, News18 reported.

The order outlines restrictions to maintain public safety and a smooth electoral process during the polling on May 10. Carrying any items that can be used as weapons, such as firearms, guns, knives, hammers, maces, batons, spears, clubs, or similar objects, is strictly prohibited during this period.

ALSO READ |

In addition, campaigning within a 100-metre radius of any polling booth is not allowed. Certain establishments, including shops offering photocopy services, bookstalls, and cyber cafes, will have restricted usage. Activities such as open proclamation, chanting of slogans, playing of instruments, interpretation, gesticulation, or any behaviour that may offend public decency or morality, are prohibited.

Candidates and their supporters are barred from making provocative statements or playing songs or shouting slogans. The creation and display of banners, signs, or effigies that are defamatory or offensive to others will not be allowed. Engaging in any act that disturbs public dignity, and morals, or disrupts law and order is also prohibited.

Dr KV Rajendra further emphasised that carrying mobile phones, satellite phones, or any electronic devices within a 100-metre radius of polling booths is restricted.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Elections 2023: Key battles to watch out for in triangular contest

Fairs and festivals scheduled for May 10 have been postponed as part of the measures. However, the restrictions under Section 144 do not apply to events such as funerals, weddings, and religious processions.

Campaigning for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 ended on May 8 and the polling for all 224 seats in the state is being held today, May 10. The results will be announced on May 13.