Go First goes into bankruptcy protection
Karnataka Elections 2023: Section 144 imposed across 11 constituencies in Mysore district

Karnataka Elections 2023: Section 144 imposed across 11 constituencies in Mysore district

Karnataka Elections 2023: Section 144 imposed across 11 constituencies in Mysore district
By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 11:47:11 AM IST (Published)

Candidates and their supporters are prohibited from making provocative statements and playing songs or slogans. The restrictions under Section 144 do not apply to events such as funerals, weddings, and religious processions.

The Mysore district administration has enforced Section 144 across all Assembly constituencies under its jurisdiction as a precautionary measure amid the Karnataka Assembly polls. Mysore District collector Dr KV Rajendra issued the order, which will be in effect from 6 PM on May 8 until the completion of polling on May 10 across all the 11 constituencies in the district, News18 reported.

The order outlines restrictions to maintain public safety and a smooth electoral process during the polling on May 10. Carrying any items that can be used as weapons, such as firearms, guns, knives, hammers, maces, batons, spears, clubs, or similar objects, is strictly prohibited during this period.
