Karnataka Elections 2023 results: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 13 at 36 centres across the state. The election results will be available real-time on CNBCTV18.com and its Twitter handle.

The results of Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will be declared on Saturday, May 13. The polling for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka was held on May 10 and the southern state reported its highest-ever voter turnout of 73.19 percent.

Among the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, 36 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 15 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Chikkaballapura district recorded the highest voter turnout at 85.56 percent, followed closely by Bengaluru Rural at 85.08 percent. In contrast, the lowest voter turnout was observed in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits, at 52.33 percent.

The state witnessed intense campaigning by the three major parties in the fray — Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) or JDS. In a three-cornered fight, both the BJP and Congress have expressed confidence to form the government on their own. On the other hand, JD(S), which had formed the government in a post-poll coalition with Congress in 2018, despite BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 104 seats, is hopeful of crossing the halfway mark.

A political party needs 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka. While the ruling BJP is aiming to retain power riding on PM Modi’s popularity, the exit polls have indicated a hung verdict in the state. A few exit polls predicted Congress emerging as the single-largest party compared to BJP.

The results of Karnataka Assembly elections are being closely watched by all political parties as it could shape the future course of action for both BJP and Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 13 at 36 centres across the state. There are a total of 2,615 candidates in the fray. The number of registered voters is 5.3 crore, with male voters constituting more than 50 percent of the electorate, at nearly 2.7 crore. The total number of female voters stands at 2.6 crore

Where to track the election result?

Karnataka Assembly election results can be tracked real-time through Election Commission's website.

Users can access the outcomes of the Karnataka Assembly elections by clicking on the ‘General Elections to Karnataka Assembly May 2023’ link. Upon clicking, they will have the option to view the results either constituency-wise or for the entire state.

The election results will be available real-time on CNBCTV18.com and its Twitter handle. Additionally, various television news channels, including CNBC-TV18 and the News18 Network, will broadcast the live results.